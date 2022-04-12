LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Detectives are investigating two break-ins at different Dollar General stores, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the first break-in occurred around 11 p.m. on April 10th. A burglar alarm call sounded at the Dollar General on the 3700 block of Gastonia Highway.

Police arrived to a shattered front door and did not find anyone inside the business. When a store manager arrived, she told officials she did not see anything missing.

The second break-in occurred the following day, April 11th at around 1:30 a.m.

Deputies responded to another burglar alarm call at the Dollar General on the 5800 block of NC-150. They arrived to find the same situation; the front door was shattered.

The suspect got away with more than $100 worth of cigarettes as empty cartons were scattered around the floor near the entrance.

Estimated damage to the door was placed at around $1,500.

The investigation is continuing; with any information, don’t hesitate to get in touch with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.