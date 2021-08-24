Deputy killed in line of duty nearly 40 years ago to be honored in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A memorial service has been planned to honor a deputy who was killed in the line of duty after responding to a domestic issue nearly 40 years ago.

John Howell II was 24-years-old when he responded to calls regarding a domestic dispute involving a suspect and his daughter. When Howell arrived, the suspect’s son allowed the officer to enter the home. Howell approached the suspect, who was armed with a .22 caliber rifle, and a shootout began. Howell was struck in the chest and hand and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Howell had made previous trips to this home regarding domestic incidents. The suspect in the incident was later sentenced to 25 years in prison. He died in 1995.

The service will be held on Thursday at 12 p.m. at the Lincoln County Courthouse.