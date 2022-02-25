LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation into the theft of a trailer and four-wheeler from a home in Lincolnton Tuesday is underway.

Deputies responded to a home at the 2500 block of Rock Dam Road near NC-27 for the theft of these vehicles. The owner said the last time the items were at the residence was Monday.

The trailer is black with a black wired basket in front to hold tools. A Stihl weed eater was also stolen.

The four-wheeler was a red 1999 Kawasaki Prairie 300.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (704)-732-9050.