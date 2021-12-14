Multiple vehicles and dealer plates stolen from Denver business, sheriff says

LINCOLNTON, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Multiple vehicles and dealer license plates were stolen from a business in Denver last week, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the theft last Thursday around 2:30 p.m. at Wizard Power Sports in Denver. Two vehicles were reported stolen. An initial investigation revealed a combination lock was opened by someone at the front gate.

The vehicles missing are described as a burgundy-colored Ford F350 with a rusty flatbed and a white Ford Econoline van. Two dealer license plates with North Carolina ID146195 and North Carolina ID146197 were also reported stolen.

There is no mention of a suspect and while there was surveillance footage, there is no description of a suspect either.

Anyone with tips can contact officials at 704-732-9050.