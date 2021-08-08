Man with known cognitive issues is missing from Denver care center

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man who has cognitive issues, deputies said on Sunday.

Charles Carringer, 56, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Lakewood Care Center located at 7981 Optimist Club road in Denver. He was reported missing around 9 p.m.

Carringer is described as a 5’11” slender white male weighing about 150 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos.

He was last known to be wearing bright blue sneakers, a brown flannel top, a green jacket with a grey hood, and a white baseball hat.

The sheriff’s office said he may be trying to get to the Gastonia or Bessemer City area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 7040732-9050.

