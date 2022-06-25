DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Officials are asking the public for assistance identifying a man who attempted to rob a Denver bank on Friday, June 24.

Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies say the attempted robbery took place around 5:45 p.m. at the Fifth Third Bank in the 7400 block of East Cross Drive.

Investigators discovered that a white man entered the bank, walked up to the teller, passed a note demanding money, and claimed he was armed.

The man reportedly fled without taking any money.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.