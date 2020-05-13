Machete-wielding man robs QT store in Denver, police say

A man wielding a machete is accused of robbing a Quik Trip convenience store in Denver, local police say.

Officers responded to calls around 2 a.m. Wednesday to the 7259 NC 75 Highway location. The clerk said a man wielding a black machete and wearing a grey hoodie with a black hockey-style mask came in and demanded money.

The suspect grabbed an undetermined amount of cash from a pair of registers and fled.

The suspect ran from the back of the store and the police report indicated the clerk was the only occupant of the store at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-736-8909.