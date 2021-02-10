Denver man facing rape charges involving child relative, officials say

DENVER, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Denver man is facing rape charges involving a child relative, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday.

Officials responded to calls regarding a report of a sexual assault involving a child on January 13. Detectives said that after conducting interviews, Denver resident Scott Zinn Jr., 40, was identified as a suspect, and warrants were issued for his arrest.

The initial investigation also showed that Zinn is related to the child, according to the police report.

Zinn was arrested on Wednesday and his first court appearance is on Thursday.

Zinn faces multiple charges including statutory rape of a child and child abuse involving a sexual act. He is being held on a $40,000 secured bond.