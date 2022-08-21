LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Denver man was charged with sexually assaulting his girlfriend after an argument between the two in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident on February 28th at the Riverwalk Apartments. A 20-year-old female victim reported a past sexual assault that followed an argument between the victim and a boyfriend, who had been drinking, the sheriff’s report indicated.

28-year-old Denver resident Jonathan Charco was identified as the suspect and he was arrested this past Thursday, the sheriff said.

He faces charges including second-degree forcible rape and assault o a female. Charco was held without bond and had his first court appearance on Friday. His bond has since been reduced to $10,000, which he posted and was released, the report stated.