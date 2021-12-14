1 of 2 out-of-state fugitives wanted for Denver break-in arrested, sheriff says

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One of two out-of-state fugitives wanted for stealing items from a Denver business was arrested, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding a robbery at Advanced Power Products last month. A neighbor and employee from the business told deputies he confronted the suspect when he noticed him carrying stolen items, but the suspect was able to get away.

An initial investigation identified Texas residents Christopher Watson, 25, and Joseph Mayfield, 22, as the suspects. According to the report, local officials were contacted by Louisiana State Troopers that the two men had been caught with stolen equipment, however, they had already been released on bond. A search ran on the suspects revealed ties to numerous other robberies including one in Mississippi.

On Saturday, Mayfield was arrested in Houston while Watson remains at large. Mayfield is being held on an out-of-state fugitive warrant.