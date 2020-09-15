Denver woman charged with pawning stolen goods

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Lincoln County woman is being accused of stealing and pawning goods, local officials said on Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a trespasser who stole goods near 7900 Hickory Creek Drive last Thursday.

Several items including an air compressor, propane heater, tool bag, and battery charger were reported stolen and a description of the suspect was given to authorities.

Denver resident Allison Dunn, 55, was identified and located with the stolen equipment. Dunn was arrested and faces multiple charges including larceny and breaking and entering.

