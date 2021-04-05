Denver man charged with child sex assault

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A suspect has been charged with multiple child sex offenses, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

Denver resident Austin Tucker, 34, faces multiple charges including indecent liberties with a minor and child abuse by sexual assault.

Officials said they responded to a tip from social services regarding an assault that occurred sometime between January 1, 2019 and February 25, 2021. The victim was known to the suspect, the police report indicated.

Detectives identified Tucker as the suspect and he was arrested and is being held on a $250,000 secured bond.

This investigation remains active.