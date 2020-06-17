Denver K-9 tracks down fleeing suspect

Breaking News
Lincoln County
Lincoln County Sheriff

Officers observed a suspicious vehicle with no headlights on around 4 a.m. on Wednesday near Riverwalk Apartments in Denver.

According to the police report the driver, Denver resident Devin Valdivia, 18, saw the deputy and sped away onto I-73 eventually crossing the median into oncoming traffic. The suspect ultimately exited the highway and came to a stop on North Little Egypt Road, and then fled on foot through a residential area.

A number of items including a gun and an Xbox were found inside the vehicle.

Valdivia was ultimately taken into custody with the help of a K-9 and faces multiple charges including speeding and resisting.

