Deadly motorcycle accident in Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A motorcyclist was killed in an overnight single-vehicle wreck in Lincoln County, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed on Saturday.

Deputies responded to calls from a passerby regarding the incident around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday on Bethel Road.

An initial investigation revealed that the accident had occurred much earlier in the night when a Harley Davidson motorcycle being driven by Iron Station resident Zachary Pless, 36, veered off the road.

Pless was ejected and was pronounced dead on the scene. Deputies said the victim left the roadway and collided with a wooden fence.

The circumstances of the accident are still under investigation.