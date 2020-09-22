Citizen complaints lead to three Lincoln County drug arrests

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Multiple complaints from residents in a Lincolnton neighborhood led to the arrest of three people for drug-related charges, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said 62-year-old Angers Denby Crisson, 39-year-old Heather Michelle Beal and 31-year-old Michael Ray Woody were arrested after the Sheriff’s Office received numerous complaints about drug activity in the 2000 block of Keener Road.

The three were arrested Monday after an investigation by the LCSO Narcotics Unit.

Crisson was charged with possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $15,000 and his probation was revoked.

Beal was charged with possession of a controlled substance Schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $8,000.

Woody was charged with possession of a controlled substance Schedule II and was given a $5,000 bond.

LCSO said most drug investigations begin with tips or complaints from citizens and encourage anyone in the community with information about drug-related activities to call the Drug Tip Line at 704-736-8606.