LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Cherryville man is facing child sex assault charges following an investigation, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies began investigating a juvenile female sex assault case after responding to calls at a home on Bill Ledford Road in Vale last week.

31-year-old Cherryville resident Justin Reynolds was identified as the suspect and he was arrested.

Reynolds faces multiple charges including second-degree rape and statutory sex offense with a child. He is being held on a $95,000 secured bond.

The suspect was known by the victim, the deputy’s report indicated.