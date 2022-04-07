LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man is being charged after breaking into and attempting to steal a vehicle from a business in Denver.

According to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Jabriaun Dontae Anderson is being charged with felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle and attempted larceny of a motor vehicle.

Investigators say that Anderson tried to steal a 2014 Ford F-250 from Adams Automotive Group on the 7000 block of Campground Road. The business owner was alerted to the incident by their alarm system and surveillance cameras.

The owner observed a white van leaving the scene and followed the suspect while calling 911. He followed the white van into Gaston County but gave up on the chase and returned to his business.

Items left in the truck that was broken into led to Anderson being identified. CMPD stopped Anderson in the white van on Wednesday and took him into custody. He is being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail.