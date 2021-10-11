Abducted 4-year-old in Lincoln Co. found safe, reunited with mom: Sheriff

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A four-year-old who had been abducted by his grandmother in Lincoln County was found safe and reunited with his mother, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Four-year-old Justin Tillman was taken by his maternal grandmother, Johannah Lavonne Tillman, and had not been seen in-person since June 14, 2021, deputies said last week.

A Lincoln County judge ordered the grandmother to return the boy to his biological mother by 12 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. The child was not returned and the judge issued an order for Tillman’s arrest.

Tillman had been evading law enforcement up until Monday when deputies executed a search warrant on Tillman’s home on Osprey Creek Circle. Justin was located safely and returned to his mother. It is unclear at this time exactly what charges the grandmother is facing.