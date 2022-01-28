3 arrested, 8 others sought for a total of 100 drug charges in Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lincoln County Grand Jury has indicted 11 people on 100 total charges of trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin.

Three of the 11 have already been arrested including 23-year-old Jewel Renee Beaumont of Lincolnton, 40-year-old Christie Renee Sheppard of Iron Station, and 40-year-old Matthew Christopher Vierra of Iron Station.

Beaumont is facing charges of trafficking heroin by possession, sell, deliver, and manufacturing and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance. Sheppard is charged with sell and deliver of heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance. Vierra is charged with conspiracy to sell and deliver heroin.