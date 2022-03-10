LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 23-year-old Fort Mill man who was pulled over on the side of the road was killed when a tractor-trailer collided with his van, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Thursday.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 5 a.m. on Thursday on US 321 in Lincoln County. 23-year-old Fort Mill resident Anthony Valverde was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed Valverde had pulled over in the right lane when a tractor-trailer driven by 63-year-old Hendersonville resident Johnny Sain collided with the van.

Sain was uninjured. There is no mention of any charges and this remains an active investigation.

The road was shut down during the course of the investigation but has since reopened.