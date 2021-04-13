22-year-old Shelby woman dies in crash involving tractor-trailer

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 22-year-old woman died Monday afternoon when her car collided with a tractor-trailer in Lincoln County, according to the NC State Highway Patrol.

Officials said Elizabeth Erin Reed, of Shelby, was driving west on NC 27 and failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign as she attempted to turn left onto NC 18.

Her car collided with a tractor-trailer. Reed was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Authorities said no charges are expected to come from the crash.