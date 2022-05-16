LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 2-year-old child was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a church in Lincoln County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The incident happened around 12:20 p.m. Sunday, May 15, in the parking lot of a church located at 4357 NC 16 Business near Mundy Road.

Troopers said a toddler was walking in the parking lot where there were other people in the area, but the child was not being directly supervised.

The 2-year-old walked into the roadway on NC 16 Business and was struck by a southbound 2021 Mercedes-Benz E450. The child, identified as Miacaiah Famoh, 2, of Charlotte, was critically injured and transported to Atrium Health’s Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte for treatment.

No charges have been filed against the 84-year-old driver of the Mercedes, NC State Highway Patrol said.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation.