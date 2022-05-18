LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects walked in and stole an $1,100 piece of equipment from a store in Denver, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 5 p.m. on Monday at a Tractor Supply on Gilman Road.

A generator was reported stolen and two people were said to be involved in the theft. The vehicle being sought is an older model Buick Century and two suspects, one of them is a white male in his mid to late 50s and the other is a Black male in his 60s.

Anyone with information should contact officials at 704-735-8202.