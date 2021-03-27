2 dead after reckless driver strikes their vehicle in Denver, officials said

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two people are dead after a reckless driver struck them in the Denver area, NC State Highway Patrol said on Saturday.

Officials responded to calls regarding the collision around 1 p.m. on Friday on Campground Road near Pine ridge Drive.

Charlotte resident Boyce Moore, 73, was pronounced dead on the scene. A passenger in Moore’s vehicle, Charlotte resident Michael Spillars, 74, was also pronounced dead on the scene.

Denver resident Alexander Hickman, 28, was found suffering from life-threatening injuries and was transported by helicopter to Atrium Main.

An initial investigation showed that Hickman was driving recklessly, however, no charges have been mentioned yet.

This remains an active investigation.