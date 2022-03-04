LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people have been arrested for attempting to steal from a closed mill building in Lincoln County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The LCSO said while a deputy was on routine patrol checking property in the Roseland community, he saw two people trespassing inside a property on Roseland Drive in Lincolnton.

The deputy drove his patrol car to the back of the building where he saw two people standing near a work van with a trailer attached. At least two others were observed running away from the scene.

The two suspects that were detained at the scene have been identified as Daron Clayton Fortenberry, 29, and Heather Lynn Riggs, 34, both of Lincolnton. Deputies said knives and illegal drugs were found in their possession. The suspects had been loading metal parts and fire extinguishers from the building onto the trailer, the sheriff’s office said.

Fortenberry and Riggs have both been charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods, felony conspiracy, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fortenberry was issued a $25,000 secured bond and Riggs was issued a $20,000 secured bond. Both were scheduled for their first court appearance on Friday, March 4.