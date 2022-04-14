LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people were taken into custody during a traffic stop, one of them wanted, after illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in their car.

According to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Taylor Anne Metakes and the driver of the car, 27-year-old Kevin Lee Hamlin, were stopped in the area of Old Mill Road and Asbury Church Road on Wednesday for a partially-covered license plate.

Deputies say that Metakes was wanted on unrelated charges from January. After a search of the vehicle turned up drugs and drug paraphernalia in several locations, Metakes was additionally charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hamlin was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, and was issued a $1,500 bond.

Metakes was transported to the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center and booked on $70,000 bond.