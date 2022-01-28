1 dead, 1 injured in Thursday afternoon crash in Lincoln County

Lincoln County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person is dead following a crash on Cat Square Road at the intersection of Reepsville Road in Lincoln County that occurred Thursday afternoon.

➡️ Track issues along your commute with the QCN Traffic Interactive Map

According to investigators, a 2003 Lincoln Aviator was traveling west on Reepsville Road just before 5 p.m. and a 2005 Honda Civic was traveling south on Cat Square Road. The Lincoln failed to stop for a stop sign, collided with the Honda in the intersection, continued off the roadway, went down an embankment, and overturned.

The driver of the Lincoln, 43-year-old Marcia De Los Angeles Castro Montoya, was injured and transported by EMS to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda, 44-year-old Alejandro Berriel Sanchez of Linconton, died at the scene.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC and all of the Carolinas.

The intersection was closed for about an hour and a half while the investigation was underway. Charges are pending consultation with the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queen City News

Trending Stories