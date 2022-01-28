1 dead, 1 injured in Thursday afternoon crash in Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person is dead following a crash on Cat Square Road at the intersection of Reepsville Road in Lincoln County that occurred Thursday afternoon.

According to investigators, a 2003 Lincoln Aviator was traveling west on Reepsville Road just before 5 p.m. and a 2005 Honda Civic was traveling south on Cat Square Road. The Lincoln failed to stop for a stop sign, collided with the Honda in the intersection, continued off the roadway, went down an embankment, and overturned.

The driver of the Lincoln, 43-year-old Marcia De Los Angeles Castro Montoya, was injured and transported by EMS to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda, 44-year-old Alejandro Berriel Sanchez of Linconton, died at the scene.

The intersection was closed for about an hour and a half while the investigation was underway. Charges are pending consultation with the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.