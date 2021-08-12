Lighting strike sparks fire at NC apartment building; 20 people displaced

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An apartment fire in Winston-Salem on Wednesday afternoon left multiple people looking for a place to stay tonight.

Winston-Salem Fire Department Capt. Patrick Gibbs said the fire left five units at the Gardens at Country Club Apartments unlivable.

(Photo submitted to FOX8)

(Photo submitted to FOX8)

(Photo submitted to FOX8)

(Photo submitted to FOX8)

Winston-Salem apartment fire leaves 20 people looking for place to stay (Daryl Matthews/WGHP)

Twenty people were displaced as a result of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The fire department said a lightning strike caused the fire.

“I actually cried. My heart goes out to them because they are displaced — they’re not displaced individuals, they’re families. They have little people and everything, so I feel for them, my heart goes out to them,” neighbor Sandy Hammond said.

The American Red Cross is helping find places for the families affected to stay.