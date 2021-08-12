Lighting strike sparks fire at NC apartment building; 20 people displaced

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An apartment fire in Winston-Salem on Wednesday afternoon left multiple people looking for a place to stay tonight.
Winston-Salem Fire Department Capt. Patrick Gibbs said the fire left five units at the Gardens at Country Club Apartments unlivable.
Twenty people were displaced as a result of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
The fire department said a lightning strike caused the fire.
“I actually cried. My heart goes out to them because they are displaced — they’re not displaced individuals, they’re families. They have little people and everything, so I feel for them, my heart goes out to them,” neighbor Sandy Hammond said.
The American Red Cross is helping find places for the families affected to stay.