GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A part of a Greensboro family’s life is gone after they lost their 6-year-old daughter in a crash over the weekend.

On Thursday, the family gave permission to share pictures and Jurnee Shoffner’s name.

Her father is a firefighter, and her mother is a Cone Health nurse.

“Jurnee has always been the light of our lives. She’s the brightest light of any room she’s ever in,” said Pachovia Kimes Lovett, a friend of the family.

Jurnee was full of life, and she gave the best of herself every day.

“I don’t know if I can put it into words what I miss the most. Every single piece of her is missed in ways,” Lovett said.

Just before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jurnee’s family was driving on I-85 Southbound near Finch Farm Road in Randolph County.

Highway Patrol troopers tell FOX8 that 41-year-old Natisha Poindexter hit the back of the Shoffners’ vehicle.

Skid marks show where the Shoffners left the road and went through the grass, hitting several trees before stopping.

“There’s other moments where we’re better, and other moments when we’re not,” Lovett said.

Lovett will never forget the call Jurnee’s mom made to her.

“It was devastating to hear her voice and to know what just happened,” she said.

We spoke to the mother of the driver troopers say caused the crash. She says her daughter had a medical emergency behind the wheel.

Her 9-year-old son and a friend were with her at the time.

She asked that we share her deepest condolences and sympathy with the Shoffner family.

Troopers tell FOX8 that charges are pending against Poindexter and speed was a factor in the crash.

Jurnee will be laid to rest on Tuesday at Hargett Funeral Service in Greensboro at noon.

There is a fund set up at a Fidelity Bank for the family.