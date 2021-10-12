LGBTQ+ lawmakers condemn Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s ‘dangerous and hurtful’ comments

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — LGBTQ+ state lawmakers, surrounded by their Democratic colleagues, on Tuesday called the rhetoric from Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson dangerous and hurtful.

Robinson, a Republican, has been under fire ever since video appeared showing him calling transgenderism and homosexuality “filth.”

“Just like the ‘N-word’ is abhorrent. So is calling transgenderism and homosexuality ‘filth,’” said State Rep. Marcia Morey, (D-Durham).

The lawmakers pointed out their biggest concern was how young people who might be struggling with their sexuality or gender identity might react.

“Forty-two percent of LGBTQ folks have thought about suicide,” said State Rep. Allison Dahle, (D-Wake County) citing a statistic from The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ and questioning youth.

Hours after the Democrats held their press conference, a defiant Robinson held his own. Robinson argues he’s the one being attacked, not the other way around.

“I was not talking about any person. I was talking about materials that are being presented to our children that are absolutely inappropriate,” said Robinson.

Several Democratic lawmakers have called on Robinson to resign. They’re also urging Republican leaders to come out against Robinson’s comments.

“If you’re young, if you don’t have the great support that I know that I have with all of my colleagues and my family, it makes it even more difficult,” said Dahle.

Meanwhile, the conservative LGBT group, Deplorable Pride, came out in support of Robinson on Tuesday.

“The Lt. Governor was not speaking of LGBT individuals, but was referring to what is being taught in our schools. We understood that clearly,” said Brian Talbert with the organization. “Some of us older members of Deplorable Pride have experience REAL HATE due to us being LGBT. What we heard from Lt. Governor Mark Robinson was not even in the ballpark.”