Let ‘er rip: Grand opening of Anger Management Rage Room allows guests to smash out stress

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You can now release built-up stress and anger by smashing objects in Greenville’s first rage room.

“People can come in, you can break stuff, it’s a stress reliever, just to be able to hit stuff,” said Lorina Garrison, co-owner of Anger Management Rage Room in Greenville. “You can beat a car, you can bring your bottles, you can break glass, you can beat a computer.

“I mean, who doesn’t … you know, on a normal workday in the office get angry at their computer or their printer. You get a chance to smash it in here.”

After reserving a session online, come in, grab your safety gear that will be set out and choose your weapon of choice. Then, unleash built-up anger, tension and stress on glass, electronics and vehicles.

“If you saw this building, what it was a year ago, you thought this isn’t going to be a business, you know no one’s ever going to take full advantage of,” said Trent McGee, president and CEO of the Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce. “Lorina and Anger Management coming here and doing that and changing things up. So to have a new business from anywhere in the city is always a positive for Greenville and Pitt County.”

Guests can also choose their own playlist in the rooms to listen to while smashing out the stress.

“I grew up here, and it’s something for a lot of my community, is something that’s for them to do and then it’s a very stress-relieving way because both mental and physical so you can mentally think about something. Mentally stressed about something? You can come out here and physically take it out,” said Cameron Garrison, co-owner of Anger Management.

Even if you don’t want to smash things to release stress, the rage rooms are here to also just provide fun for everyone.

