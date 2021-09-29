Law enforcement issue 40+ speeding tickets in 2 hours on NC interstate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A speed enforcement project by Raleigh police and the Highway Patrol resulted in dozens of citations being issued on Tuesday.

Raleigh police tweeted on Monday about the partnership.

“Speeding is a risk to public safety and increases the likelihood of crashes that may result in serious injury and/or death.”

The Highway Patrol followed up on Tuesday and said troopers worked with Raleigh police on Interstate-540 in Wake County.

Troopers and officers issued more than 40 speeding citations in less than two hours, the Highway Patrol said.

“Please obey the speed limit and be sure to move over for stopped emergency vehicles,” the Highway Patrol said.

Neither agency said if other enforcement projects will occur.