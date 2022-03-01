CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Politics are changing in the Tar Heel State.

Ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, North Carolina Democrats boasted the President’s plans would cut inflation and boost the economy.

“The President and his administration will seek ways to ensure that our economy adjusts. And, eventually, we will come out of this,” Bobbie Richardson, Chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party.

Republicans meanwhile, argue inflation and spending are out of control.

“The primary issue that we have is too much spending,” said Rep. David Rouzer, who represents the 7th congressional district. “You’ve got too much money out there chasing too few goods.”

In a state often viewed as a purple, swing-state, the latest voter registration numbers show political identifications remain close.

There are currently 2,493,424 registered Democrats in the state, the most of any party, followed by 2,486,967 unaffiliated voters.

Republicans aren’t far behind with 2,185,246 registered voters.

Of the nearly 180,000 newly registered voters in 2021, a whopping 75% of them were unaffiliated.