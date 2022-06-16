CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A “NO SWIMMING” advisory has been issued after an estimated 600 gallons of untreated sewage spilled from a pipe into a cove in Lake Norman, officials said Thursday.

Mecklenburg County officials said the sewage came from a damaged pipe on Meta Road in Cornelius.

Map of NO SWIMMING advisory in Cornelius, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services

The pipe was reportedly damaged by a private contractor while performing horizontal directional drilling.

Officials said the pipe has been repaired and the leak has been stopped.

“Since this cove on Lake Norman is used for recreation, it is important to inform residents of the discharge and advise against swimming in the impacted area due to the potential risk to human health,” said Rusty Rozzelle, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services’ Water Quality Program Manager.

Storm Water Services staff will monitor water quality in the area until conditions are deemed safe, officials said.

Text MECKNOSWIM to 888-777 to receive notifications of No Swimming advisories in Mecklenburg County.