Rescue search for Lake Norman pontoon operator who went overboard

Rescue crews in Catawba County are investigating a possible drowning by a creek off Lake Norman on Sunday.

Officials responded to calls around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday to the Beaver Dam Creek area on Sherrills Ford in Catawba County regarding a missing boater. Officials were also searching nearby water by the Terrell Community on Kiser Island Road.

A pontoon boat rental carrying 10 people came to a stop and the operator jumped off the boat into the water to swim, and began having difficulty swimming and went underwater, according to authorities.

North Carolina Wildlife and the Denver Fire Department were among those who responded to the scene.

The swimmer is a 27-year-old man from the Burlington area and did not have on a life vest, according to the report.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

