Lake Norman’s Ramsey Creek Beach opens just in time for July 4th

LAKE NORMAN (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Ramsey Creek Beach on Lake Norman is officially back open after being shut down for more than a year due to COVID-19.

Families told FOX 46 that the timing is perfect for the holiday weekend and they couldn’t be happier to have their local spot back.

“We are very excited, it’s well overdue,” said beach-goer Sable Murphy.

Murphy arrived 2 hours prior to the beach opening on Saturday, July 3rd.

She said, “If you come right when they’re about to open, you might not be able to get in.”

Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation expect the park to be packed all weekend.

Park Operations Supervisor, Chris Hunter, said, “People were really happy that the county made the effort to try and get it open.”

Hunter added that enjoying this little slice of Lake Norman wasn’t even possible up until six years ago.

“We wouldn’t allow you to leave the land and then walk into the water from county property. That all changed when we open the beach,” he explained.

Now, people who live within the Charlotte area can’t believe they made it through a time without it.

The beach will only be open on weekends for now due to staffing issues, but Hunter wants everyone to rest assured that they’ll have enough lifeguards on duty.

He also wants parents to remain vigilant if they’re bringing kids to the beach.

He said, “Our lifeguards have approved flotation devices that they can issue to parents that will allow their kids to go out, but certainly they need to be aware of where kids are at all times.”

Parking is limited, so Mecklenburg Co. Park and Rec offer free CATS shuttle services from the Park and Ride Lot in Cornelius. It’s located at 19752-19758 One Norman Drive.

Admission is free if you take the shuttle.