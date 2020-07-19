Injured lake goer near Blythe Landing rushed to hospital

Lake Norman
Huntersville Fire Dept.

A Lakegoer on Lake Norman near the Blythe Landing area has been taken to the hospital Sunday with serious injuries, officials said.

Officials responded to calls regarding a traumatic injury near the McGuire Nuclear Station

Cornelius and Huntersville fire department’s along with Mecklenburg Medic were among those who responded to the scene. Multiple boats were launched by emergency crews to assist in the efforts.

A patient, who was on the lake, was treated for a fractured lower limb. Boaters as well as car traffic were urged to avoid the area Sunday afternoon.

FOX 46 Charlotte

