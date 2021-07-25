Lake Fun: Kids make a splash on Lake Norman for annual Big Day at the Lake

LAKE NORMAN (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Dozens of kids had the chance to get out on Lake Norman Saturday for the 17th annual Big Day at the Lake event.

It’s all about getting at-risk youth out on the water to experience something new.

Volunteer Boat Hosts got paired up with kids and their “bigs” who serve as their mentors through Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Central Carolinas.

The event started more than a decade ago by Dave and Tracy Yochum, who wanted to share all the lake had to offer with local kids who may not otherwise get have those experiences.

10-year-old Bentley Rose came out to the event with his Big Brother, Steven.

He was excited to ride the tube off the back of the boat with his new friends.

“It was fun, but quite intimidating because I fell off a lot. I had to hold on for dear life,” he said.

Tom Brown has participated in Big Day at the Lake for a few years and was excited to be back after a hiatus last year due to the Pandemic.

Brown said, “To bring somebody out that’s never been on a lake and never been on a boat, as far as I know, maybe they’ve never been tubing. It’s great, they’re just so excited it’s like Christmas morning.”

CEO of Big Brother’s, Big Sisters of Central Carolina’s, Donna Dunlap said that the event has been life-changing for some of their kids.

“A lot of times they’re speechless just lots of smiles and giggles,” she said.

It’s all part of the program’s goal of creating positive experiences through mentorship.

Dunlap said, “We try to help children before anything happens in their lives that takes them down a path of trouble. We focus on prevention and really helping them find a path to success.”

Big Day at the Lake organizers have also raised $1.7million dollars for Bid Brothers, Big Sisters of Central Carolinas over the past 17 years.