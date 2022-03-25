LAKE NORMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Forget your bracket, it’s all about bass.

Day one of the Strike King Bassmaster Series on Lake Norman wrapped up on Friday afternoon. Hundreds of college students from all over the country are competing for a cash prize as well as a chance to make it to the national championship.

There’s a certain sense of peace and quiet that comes with spending a day on the water fishing. But Friday was not one of those days.

“It was long. It was windy. It was kind of cold in the morning, but it’s a beautiful lake,” said college student, Calvin Landsberg.

From the largemouth to the spotted, it was all about that bass.

“It’s been a good time down here,” said Maycee Lyons. “First time down here.”

Around 250 teams of two college students took their boats out on Friday for hours. They each had a five-fish limit and the goal was to get the highest weight.

“It was only one pound four ounces, but looking to catch a big bag tomorrow and stay in it,” said Chris Brooks.

While all might not have been keepers, ask anyone there… a day on the lake is always a good day.