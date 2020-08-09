Crews search for missing man near Lake Norman

Emergency personnel were continuing a search for a man who went missing near Lake Norman and hasn’t been seen since Friday.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Curtis Wuellner, 50, was last seen around 8 p.m. near his home on 516 Laurel Cove Road in Statesville. Mr. Wuellner suffers from Diabetes and could be in need of medical attention, the police report stated.

Local residents are being asked to be observant and anyone with information should contact officials at 704-878-3100.

