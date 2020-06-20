Body of missing Lake Norman boater recovered

The body of a man who went missing on Lake Norman last Sunday has been recovered, local authorities said on Saturday morning.

Aaron Jones was on a boat with friends when he went missing Sunday afternoon.

Rescue crews, family, and friends continued to look for Jones this week despite challenges including thunderstorms and the lack of rental boats available.

The incident occurred near the NC 150 Bridge in Iredell County when Jones reportedly jumped off the boat and never returned.

Fox 46’s Morgan Francis spoke with Jones’ girlfriend earlier this week.

“This man was the nicest person you ever met in your life. You could walk up to him on the street and just have a full-on conversation and he would not turn you away.”

