Active search for missing boater on Lake Norman

Lake Norman
Posted: / Updated:

Google Maps

Emergency crews are searching for a missing boater on Lake Norman.

The caller reported that the person had been down for six minutes at the time of the report. The call came in around 2:30 p.m. regarding a man in his 20’s in the water not wearing a life jacket near NC 150 in Iredell County.

The missing boater was on a boat with some friends before he went missing.

This is a developing story. Check back as more information continues to come into the newsroom.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Viral