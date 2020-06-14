Active search for missing boater on Lake Norman

Emergency crews are searching for a missing boater on Lake Norman.

The caller reported that the person had been down for six minutes at the time of the report. The call came in around 2:30 p.m. regarding a man in his 20’s in the water not wearing a life jacket near NC 150 in Iredell County.

The missing boater was on a boat with some friends before he went missing.

This is a developing story. Check back as more information continues to come into the newsroom.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android