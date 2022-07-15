CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Close to a week ago, the Lake Norman U-8 All-Stars were running off the field when shots were fired. But this week, the team got to end their season by running on the field, with professionals.

It’s a different feeling on the field for the players. They’re part of the opening ceremonies at Truist Field with the Charlotte Knights.

“Seeing them walk out, run out onto that field and be with those guys the nice players,” said coach Steve Treffiletti. “They were just so accepting of all of us to be there. It was really special.”

Last Sunday the players, coaches, and fans were scrambling for cover as shots were fired during the little league state tournament in Wilson. Lake Norman was on the field, and coaches said they didn’t want the season to end like that.

“It’s not something that will soon go away,” added Treffiletti. “Certainly, with some of the people that were right there in the middle of everything that happened last Sunday. Events like this and being together with our boys, our family, our community, our team has really helped everyone.”

Helping bring everyone together is what the Charlotte Knights wanted to do after hearing about the shooting, and that’s why they made sure the last time the team took the field together was a positive one.

“They’re eight-year-old boys,” said Dan Rajkowski, chief operating officer of the Charlotte Knights. “I’m glad to hear the coaches had the special opportunity to come out here. It’s a little thing we could do after the trauma they’ve experienced this week.”

Lake Norman Strong has been the rally cry for the team since Sunday. The guys have a lot more than Lake Norman cheering for them, and this is the way it should be.

“This was kind of the exclamation point on what has turned out to be a long week, but it certainly couldn’t have gone any better,” said Treffiletti.