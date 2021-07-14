$154M, 24-hour Atrium hospital coming to Lake Norman

LAKE NORMAN (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Atrium Health announced Monday it plans to build a $154 million hospital in the Lake Norman community.

The hospital will be located at the intersection of Westmoreland Road and Highway 21 at the site of the current Tenders in Cornelius.

The project is years in the making. The state initially denied Atrium Health’s Certificate of Need application, but recently approved their appeal based of their promise to reallocate beds and operating rooms from existing Atrium Health locations around the area.

“The patients that live in this community are already traveling to Atrium Health facilities to receive care, so what we’ve worked out through the state process is to say rather than have our patients travel, let’s travel to our patients,” said Atrium Health Market President Chris Bowe.

As of now, residents in Cornelius travel to Huntersville or Mooresville for access to hospital care. But with increased traffic and growth in the community, those precious minutes of getting to a hospital could mean the difference between life and death.

“The growth factors for our 150,000+ people from Mooresville to Huntersville is just insignificant for the number of beds we need,” said Cornelius Mayor Woody Washam.

The 160,000-square-foot hospital will contain 30 beds, two operating rooms, an emergency department, and a helipad for quick access. But Lake Norman community members are asking if the need for a hospital in Cornelius is so great, why make it only 30 beds? Bowe says the current plans for hospital occupancy are just a starting point.

“We were lucky to find a piece of property that really gives us great expansion space, and we really are building with the hope that in the future, if the need arises, we’ll be able to meet that need,” he said.

If all goes according to Atrium Health’s plan, the new hospital will be open and operational in early 2024.