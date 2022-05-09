KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect has been arrested in a deadly hit-and-run in Kings Mountain that occurred over the weekend, police said Monday.

Officers responded to the incident regarding victims of a hit-and-run around 8 p.m. on Sunday near a gas station near North Cansler Street and West King Street.

Kings Mountain residents Minnie Clinton, 76, and Rodney Clinton, 45, were both found along the road suffering from injuries and transported to Kings Mountain Hospital to be treated. Clinton was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the police report.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

An initial investigation identified 67-year-old Kings Mountain resident Fredrick Wilson and he was located a short time later at a home and was arrested. He faces multiple charges including going armed to the terror of the public.