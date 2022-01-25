Stretched thin: Town of Kings Mountain battling a worker shortage

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Kings Mountain is one among many communities facing a crunch on staffing in various departments, including public safety.

Mayor Scott Neisler told Queen City News that the omicron variant has led to city staff having to quarantine, which has also led to more work for other staff.

“It’s been around 10 percent of our workforce,” Neisler said of the number of people who have had to quarantine because of COVID-19.

In Kings Mountain, with limited staff across various departments, even one or two people calling in sick can influence the city as a whole.

Neisler cited the recent snowstorm as an example, where some road crews had to quarantine. To help fill the gap, water and power crews pitched in to make sure the roads remained clear.

“It all happens at the worst of times,” Neisler noted. “You have to deal with COVID and a snowstorm.”

Kings Mountain itself is in a unique position–part of the city is in Cleveland County, which has a 38.8 percent positivity rate according to the Centers for Disease Control. The other part of the city is in Gaston County, which has a 42.2 percent positivity rate.

City services include the Kings Mountain Police Department, which has had to bring in part-time officers and extend shifts to help handle quarantines.

“It requires the other officers to take up the extra calls and weight of the shift,” said Chief Lisa Proctor.