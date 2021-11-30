Silver Alert: Kings Mountain woman with known cognitive issues is missing

Kings Mountain

by: Walter Hermann

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: NCDPS

KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A North Carolina Silver Alert has been issued for a Kings Mountain woman who is believed to be suffering from dementia, state and local officials announced on Tuesday.

Officials are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 61-year-old Ida Burris. She is described as 5’9″ weighing about 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Her last known location was the Chesterfield Apartments complex in Kings Mountain.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

Anyone with information should call 704-734-0444.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories