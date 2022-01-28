Pedestrian struck and killed by Amtrak train in Kings Mountain

Kings Mountain

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Kings Mountain Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on the train tracks near South Railroad Avenue and Elm Street early Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 4:12 a.m. The pedestrian was later identified as Michael Wayne Price and died at the scene as a result of his injuries. There were no other victims or injuries reported.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC and all of the Carolinas.

Amtrack Crescent Train 20 departed Atlanta on Thursday with a destination of New York, NY. The incident caused the train to be off schedule by 3 hours and 30 minutes.

This is a developing story. Queen City News will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queen City News

Trending Stories