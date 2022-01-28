Pedestrian struck and killed by Amtrak train in Kings Mountain

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Kings Mountain Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on the train tracks near South Railroad Avenue and Elm Street early Friday morning.
The incident occurred around 4:12 a.m. The pedestrian was later identified as Michael Wayne Price and died at the scene as a result of his injuries. There were no other victims or injuries reported.
Amtrack Crescent Train 20 departed Atlanta on Thursday with a destination of New York, NY. The incident caused the train to be off schedule by 3 hours and 30 minutes.