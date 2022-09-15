KINGS MOUNTIAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men were arrested after multiple drugs were found in their vehicle during a Cleveland County traffic stop, according to deputies.

Brent Bingham, 57, and Keith Wood Jr., 44, are charged with trafficking meth and opium/heroin.

Bingham has been placed under a $250,000 secured bond. Wood Jr. has been placed under a $150,000 secured bond.

Brent Bingham (left) & Keith Wood Jr. (right) (Courtesy: Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say they conducted a vehicle stop on a car with Bingham and Wood Jr. in it; they seized 224 grams of meth, 5 grams of heroin, and 1 gram of fentanyl.

Combined, everything has an estimated street value of about $12,000.

Both are being held in the Clevland County Detention Center.