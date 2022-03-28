KINGS MOUNTAIN (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s used to make batteries for everything from electric cars to your cell phone, and part of our area is sitting right on top of it all.

Now, one local company is planning on going underground to get it.

Albemarle Corporation plans to bring its lithium mine back to Kings Mountain.

A meeting is being held at Kings Mountain City Hall to discuss the future plans.

“What they want to do, is be able to mine once again there,” said Kings Mountain Mayor Scott Neisler. “Lithium has been mined in this part since the 1920s, but it went inactive there around the 1970s.”

Albemarle, a specialty chemicals company headquartered in Charlotte, wants to bring its lithium mine back again.

“It would really be a game-changer,” said Neisler. “Because in North America, Kings Mountain and then out in Nevada are the only North American deposits. And with EV vehicles and the use of lithium batteries today, it’s a national security thing that we have our own production of lithium.”

It would also bring an economic boost to Kings Mountain.

“It will produce high-paying jobs for the youth of tomorrow,” Neisler said.

The plans are still preliminary. The mayor says it would be about a five-year process to get the permits in place.

“Down the road, we have a BMW plant,” Neisler said. “And it’s a no-brainer in this particular area as far as the economic development that will happen from it.”